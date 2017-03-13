Norwalk Police: Deaf Mute Man Charged Following Pair Of Incidents
NORWALK, Conn., -- A deaf mute man was arrested by police after he had pointed what initially appeared to be a gun at a police officer and then threw a stick at a police cruiser Tuesday evening. Charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace and one count of interfering with an officer is Kevin Kenney, 39, of 5 Sniffen St. His bond was set at $1,250 and his first scheduled court appearance is March 24. Police had been called 5:30 p.m. to Sniffen Street after a woman had complained about an interaction she had with a stick-holding Kenney, Sgt.
