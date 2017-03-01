Norwalk Police Charge Man In Pair of October Burglaries

A man wanted in connection with a pair of Oct. 30 burglaries in Norwalk was arrested when he appeared in court on unrelated charges on Thursday, police said. Anthony Jones, 36, of 1 Walter Ave., was charged with two counts each of sixth-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.

