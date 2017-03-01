Norwalk Police Charge Man In Pair of October Burglaries
A man wanted in connection with a pair of Oct. 30 burglaries in Norwalk was arrested when he appeared in court on unrelated charges on Thursday, police said. Anthony Jones, 36, of 1 Walter Ave., was charged with two counts each of sixth-degree larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|12 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC