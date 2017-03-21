Norwalk Officers Honored For Saving The Life Of Suicidal Resident
Officer Tyrone Boyd and Officer Shoubert Paulemon were named the February 2017 Norwalk Police Department Officers of the Month. Police said that Boyd and Paulemon responded to a residence for a suicidal person call.
