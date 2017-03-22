Norwalk Officers Complete FBI Training
Lt. James Walsh, Lt. Terry Blake and Lt. Bruce Hume all completed the program, which is designed for executive level law enforcement leaders and focuses on the emerging challenges facing the law enforcement profession.
