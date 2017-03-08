Norwalk Officer Returns To Duty After...

Norwalk Officer Returns To Duty After Pursuit That Ended In Fatal Crash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Norwalk Police and State's Attorney Richard Colangelo have determined that a Norwalk officer acted correctly in a January pursuit where a 22-year-old man died while trying to escape police. Vincent Shaqui Fowlkes, of 28 N. Taylor Ave., died on January 26 when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree on Geneva Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... 9 hr BPT 1
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Thu BPT 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Mar 1 Tashieka 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC