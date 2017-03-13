Norwalk Named 'Overlooked Dream City' In National Report
A national report is ranking four of Fairfield County's biggest municipalities - Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford and Danbury - on its list of Overlooked Dream Cities. The rankings, from the finance website GoodCall.com , examined walkability, crime rates, cost of living and amenities to come up with a list of places where people want to live and can afford to live.
