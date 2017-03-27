Norwalk Middle School Student Faces C...

Norwalk Middle School Student Faces Charges Over Bomb Threat

A student at Nathan Hale Middle School in Norwalk was charged after a bomb threat was emailed to a school administrator Monday morning, police said. The student, who police didn't identify because of their age, was charged with two counts of second-degree uttering threats and breach of peace.

