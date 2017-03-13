Norwalk Man Running From Cops Forgets His Shoes
A Norwalk man tried to run away from the cops barefoot after violating a protective order, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that late Friday night Sean Spielman, 31, went to a home on Mola Road where he was not supposed to be because of multiple protective orders against him.
