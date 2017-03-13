Norwalk Man Doesn't Get Far In Stolen...

Norwalk Man Doesn't Get Far In Stolen Car; Crashes Into Bush In Park Lot

9 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

NORWALK, Conn., -- A man didn't get far with a stolen car as he crashed into a bush in a city business's parking lot Monday evening, Norwalk Police said. Charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trover, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree larceny is Daniel Sosa-Jeronimo.

Norwalk, CT

