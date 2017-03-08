Norwalk Man Charged With Threatening To Kill Police Officers At Hospital
A man who had been arrested for assaulting a peace officer later threatened to kill the police officers who were guarding him at Norwalk Hospital on Wednesday, according to the Hour. The Norwalk man, 22-year-old Harlie Thompson, had been arrested Tuesday on a number of charges, including assault on a peace officer, breach of peace and interfering with police, according to the Hour.
