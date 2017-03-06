Norwalk man allegedly drove drunk in ...

Norwalk man allegedly drove drunk in Darien

Police charged a 38-year-old Norwalk man with drunk driving after he was allegedly swerving on the Post Road. On March 1 around 1 a.m., a patrol officer saw a green car cross over the double yellow line three times in a quarter mile.

Norwalk, CT

