Norwalk Finds Common Ground On School Funds; New Buildings, Repairs Planned

Four of Norwalk's top officials announced late Tuesday that they have reached an agreement on an operating budget proposal for the city's schools and a framework for a capital budget that would build new schools and repair existing ones. A statement on the agreement was released Tuesday from Common Council President John Igneri, Board of Education Chairman Mike Lyons, Mayor Harry Rilling, and Superintendent Steven Adamowski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.