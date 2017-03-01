Norwalk Finds Common Ground On School Funds; New Buildings, Repairs Planned
Four of Norwalk's top officials announced late Tuesday that they have reached an agreement on an operating budget proposal for the city's schools and a framework for a capital budget that would build new schools and repair existing ones. A statement on the agreement was released Tuesday from Common Council President John Igneri, Board of Education Chairman Mike Lyons, Mayor Harry Rilling, and Superintendent Steven Adamowski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|5 hr
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Tue
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Sen. Duff On Needed Norwalk School Fixes: Not W...
|Feb 27
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC