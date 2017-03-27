Norwalk duo allegedly stole $31k in c...

Norwalk duo allegedly stole $31k in checks from New Canaan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Kimberly Ruff, 36, of Wolfpit Avenue in Norwalk, was arrested on charges of larceny, forgery and identity theft in New Canaan, CT on March 29, 2017. Kimberly Ruff, 36, of Wolfpit Avenue in Norwalk, was arrested on charges of larceny, forgery and identity theft in New Canaan, CT on March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese 3 hr Lakeside Pottery ... 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 9 hr Big bubba 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Mar 27 Robdny 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 292
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC