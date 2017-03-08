Norwalk Drug Dealer Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison
A West Haven man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling drugs out of a Norwalk apartment where police found 500 bags of heroin, as well as cocaine and guns. Kenneth Brickhouse, 36, also known as "K.E." was sentenced Thursday in Bridgeport for drug and firearm offenses, Deirdre M. Daly, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced.
