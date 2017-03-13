Norwalk Declares Snow Emergency, Offers Safety Tips As Storm Approaches
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, in anticipation of Tuesday's blizzard, has declared a snow emergency in the city, starting at 4 p.m. today . Snow will start falling around 10 p.m. and get heavier Tuesday before the storm moves away in the late afternoon or evening.
