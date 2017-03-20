Norwalk Cops: Traffic Stop Leads To Knife; Baton, Marijuana Seizure
NORWALK, Conn., -- A Norwalk man is facing drug and weapons charges and it all began with an obscured license plate that grabbed police attention Sunday evening. Charged with two counts of possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent and a mutilated license plate is Carl Scovens, 29, of 1 Walter Ave., Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Sun
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Sun
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat...
|Sun
|Tim
|3
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC