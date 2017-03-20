Norwalk Cops: Traffic Stop Leads To Knife; Baton, Marijuana Seizure

NORWALK, Conn., -- A Norwalk man is facing drug and weapons charges and it all began with an obscured license plate that grabbed police attention Sunday evening. Charged with two counts of possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent and a mutilated license plate is Carl Scovens, 29, of 1 Walter Ave., Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.