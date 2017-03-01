Norwalk Cops: Man Attempted To Hide Cocaine In Police Car
A Norwalk man tried to slip his crack cocaine into the vents on a police cruiser's hood after an officer has detained him Thursday night. The incident began just before 6 p.m. in the area of Concord and Main Streets when an officer on patrol notice Powell, 44, of 9 Gibson Court drop and quickly grab what appeared to be crack cocaine like substances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|23 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Mar 1
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC