Norwalk Blogger Eats & Tweets His Way To Social Media Recognition
Mikel Majlak has turned his love of food -- and his ability to connect people and ideas -- into a thriving social media presence. The Norwalk resident manages all social media and celebrity and brand partnerships for LoveSac which he said makes "the most comfortable couches and beanbags in the entire world."
