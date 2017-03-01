Norwalk Blogger Eats & Tweets His Way...

Norwalk Blogger Eats & Tweets His Way To Social Media Recognition

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Mikel Majlak has turned his love of food -- and his ability to connect people and ideas -- into a thriving social media presence. The Norwalk resident manages all social media and celebrity and brand partnerships for LoveSac which he said makes "the most comfortable couches and beanbags in the entire world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Sat BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Fri AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Mar 1 Tashieka 2
News Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin... Mar 1 BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... Feb 28 BPT 1
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... Feb 28 JOEYs back 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC