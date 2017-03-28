New England Premiere of End of the Ra...

New England Premiere of End of the Rainbow at MTC MainStage in Norwalk

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company, closes its 30th Anniversary Season with the New England premiere of Peter Quilter's musical End of the Rainbow. The production runs April 7-23.

