New Canaan Country School to Host "Deal Days" Community Tag Sale

New Canaan Country School is set to host the 10th annual Deal Days tag sale to benefit its financial aid program. The April 22 event will be open to the public and will offer "thousands of items at great value prices," according to organizers, who said antiques, art, furniture, clothing, baby gear, collectibles, household accessories, sporting goods, toys, outdoor and garden gear, vehicles and musical instruments will be among the many goods for sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.