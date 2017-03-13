Memorial Service Set For Yelianni Pamela Saldana, 13, Student At West Rocks
Yelianni Pamela Saldana, an eighth-grader at West Rocks Middle School in Norwalk, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 15. She was 13. "She was a bright girl, who was full of life with many dreams and aspirations," said a statement from the funeral home. "She enjoyed spending time with her family but especially with her younger sister.
