Manager Charged With Stealing Cash From Cake Box In Westport
Police received a complaint on Feb. 3 that an employee of the store on Bay Street was stealing. The complainant said that the manager, 32-year-old Gregory Neil of Norwalk, was over charging customers who were paying cash and charging customers for items but not entering them into the register, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|50 min
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC