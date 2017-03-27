Legislators Seek To Build Out CT's Bi...

Legislators Seek To Build Out CT's Bio DNA

While partisan politics has bogged down many state legislative debates, Democratic and Republican leaders announced Tuesday they can agree on how to better support and plan the growth of Connecticut's bioscience industry. Top leaders in the Senate and on the Commerce Committee highlighted three bills that develop a strategy to elevate Connecticut to a national leader in biomedical research.

