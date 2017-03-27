Largest Product Launch in Xerox History

Largest Product Launch in Xerox History

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Printing Impressions

NORWALK, Conn. - March 31, 2017 - In New York City on Wednesday, Xerox held what it called the largest product launch in its history when it unveiled The new ConnectKey portfolio transforms traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today's businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kintsugi / Kintsukuroi art, Japanese 8 hr Lakeside Pottery ... 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 14 hr Big bubba 2
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... Fri Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Mar 27 Robdny 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 292
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC