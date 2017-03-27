Largest Product Launch in Xerox History
NORWALK, Conn. - March 31, 2017 - In New York City on Wednesday, Xerox held what it called the largest product launch in its history when it unveiled The new ConnectKey portfolio transforms traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today's businesses.
