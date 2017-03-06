Landscapers Worry About Keeping Green During Water Shortage In Norwalk
Jeff Ulrich, Aquarion Water Company's Director of Supply Operations, said that "we need an inch of rainfall a week just to stay on average...and there is no rainfall in the forecast." STAMFORD, Conn.
