Judy Garland Musical End of the Rainbow Makes Connecticut Premiere at MTC in Norwalk
"End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|21 hr
|Dakoter
|2,656
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|tonsofbabies
|75
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mar 20
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Mar 19
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Mar 19
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Mar 19
|Monica
|6
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... (Sep '16)
|Mar 19
|Tim
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC