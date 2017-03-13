Janet Hartwell, Head of School at Greens Farms Academy, plans to retire in June of 2018.
Retiring Head of School Janet Hartwell shakes hands with Graham Manning, of Norwalk, during last year's Greens Farms Academy graduation. Retiring Head of School Janet Hartwell shakes hands with Graham Manning, of Norwalk, during last year's Greens Farms Academy graduation.
