Hear Quran Recitations, Tour Islamic ...

Hear Quran Recitations, Tour Islamic Center In Norwalk Saturday

There will be tours, Quran recitations, and information on programs at an open house at the Al-Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk Saturday, March 18. "By the Grace of God, Norwalk's Muslims now have a spiritual home," says Abdelazzeim Mahmoud, the mosque's imam or religious leader. The public may drop by the center from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be kid-friendly arts and crafts activities including henna and Arabic calligraphy and refreshments.

