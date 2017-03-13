Hear Quran Recitations, Tour Islamic Center In Norwalk Saturday
There will be tours, Quran recitations, and information on programs at an open house at the Al-Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk Saturday, March 18. "By the Grace of God, Norwalk's Muslims now have a spiritual home," says Abdelazzeim Mahmoud, the mosque's imam or religious leader. The public may drop by the center from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be kid-friendly arts and crafts activities including henna and Arabic calligraphy and refreshments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Fri
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c...
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|How much snow did we get?
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC