Hear Quran Recitations, Tour Islamic Center In Norwalk Saturday

There will be tours, Quran recitations, and information on programs at an open house at the Al-Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk Saturday, March 18. "By the Grace of God, Norwalk's Muslims now have a spiritual home," says Abdelazzeim Mahmoud, the mosque's imam or religious leader. The public may drop by the center from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be kid-friendly arts and crafts activities including henna and Arabic calligraphy and refreshments.

