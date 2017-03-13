Glenn Roth plays his guitar at his weekly New York City gig inside Grand Central.
Guitarist Glenn Roth performs in New York's Grand Central Terminal. Once a week the Norwalk musician travels to the Big Apple to play at different locations through the MTA's Music Under New York program.
