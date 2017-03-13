Friends Remember Stamford Woman Killed After Jumping Onto I-95

A woman who died after she jumped from an overpass on I-95 in Stamford last week was remembered fondly by friends and neighbors, according to the Stamford Advocate. Abbey Meany, 27, of Stamford was killed after she jumped onto I-95's left lane from the Main Street overpass at Exit 9 at around 11:46 a.m. Thursday, according to State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.