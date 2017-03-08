Former Greenwich schools Superintende...

Former Greenwich schools Superintendent of Schools William McKersie

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Raises given to school district administrators shortly before the former superintendent left in June have not been forgotten, the Budget of Estimate and Taxation's Human Resources Committee reminded the Board of Education nine months later. The committee met with school board and district representatives Thursday to hear how the district will restrict pay increases like those handed out by former Superintendent William McKersie before leaving the district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi... 14 hr BPT 1
News Staples to close 70 stores nationally Thu BPT 1
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mar 6 Solarman 1
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Mar 1 Tashieka 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC