Former Greenwich schools Superintendent of Schools William McKersie
Raises given to school district administrators shortly before the former superintendent left in June have not been forgotten, the Budget of Estimate and Taxation's Human Resources Committee reminded the Board of Education nine months later. The committee met with school board and district representatives Thursday to hear how the district will restrict pay increases like those handed out by former Superintendent William McKersie before leaving the district.
