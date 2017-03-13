Fitch gives CMEEC strong bond rating,...

Fitch gives CMEEC strong bond rating, calls controversies 'credit neutral'

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Fitch Ratings has affirmed a strong and stable A+ credit rating for the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative, calling the recent controversy over lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby and Greenbriar Resort “credit neutral” in its assessment of the cooperative's finances. The A+ rating - defined by Fitch as high credit quality with low debt default risk - is a repeat of ratings the utility cooperative received in 2013 and 2015.

