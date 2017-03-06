First brush fire of season brings war...

First brush fire of season brings warning

12 hrs ago

One of the first brush fires of the season happened on Saturday, March 4, 2017 when a section of woods off the Merritt Parkway caught fire near the Norwalk/Westport town line. Both Norwalk and Westport firefighters responded to the fire that was located near southbound Exits 41 and 40. When they arrived they found an appoximate 300 x 10-foot area burning in the area of the West Rocks overpass.

