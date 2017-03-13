Final GPD update on winter storm

Vehicles head north on I-95 near exit 2 in Byram during the snowstorm that hit Greenwich, Conn., Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Meteorologists are predicting a mixtured of snow and sleet with a steady wind of between 20-30 mph with an accumulation of snow of less than a foot for Greenwich and the surrounding area once the storm ends tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.