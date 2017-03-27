Fight Over Drug Use Leads To Norwalk Man's Arrest
A Norwalk man trashed his home and got in a fight with his girlfriend after he had reportedly been abusing drugs for a week, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that the girlfriend of Pawel Wadolowski, 32, had called police after he had spent a week doing drugs, but Wadolowski grabbed the phone from her and hung up while she was talking to the dispatcher.
