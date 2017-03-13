Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Refusing To Leave Norwalk Woman's Home
A Norwalk woman called the police early Saturday morning after he ex-boyfriend showed up drunk at her home and would not stop banging on her door, according to the Hour. The woman told police that Alan Pierre-Louis, 27, of Stamford showed up at her Soundview Avenue home around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Hour reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Cake203
|41
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Sun
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|Sun
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat...
|Sun
|Tim
|3
|Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ...
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC