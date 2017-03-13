Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Refusing To...

Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Refusing To Leave Norwalk Woman's Home

3 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Norwalk woman called the police early Saturday morning after he ex-boyfriend showed up drunk at her home and would not stop banging on her door, according to the Hour. The woman told police that Alan Pierre-Louis, 27, of Stamford showed up at her Soundview Avenue home around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Hour reported.

