Engineer Charged In Norwalk October B...

Engineer Charged In Norwalk October Burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

NORWALK, Conn., -- A man who has been employed for two decades as an engineer was arrested by Norwalk Police on charges he tried to break into a pair of Norwalk businesses last October. Hs accused of two counts each of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... 18 hr Robdny 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 292
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Mar 24 Unresolved 1
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Mar 23 Dakoter 2,656
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Mar 23 tonsofbabies 75
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mar 20 Cake203 41
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC