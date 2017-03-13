Duff donates Mayor's Cup winnings to Children's Connection
State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff , D-Norwalk, earned $700 as the winner of the annual Mayor's Cup race hosted by the Norwalk Karting Association . Duff donated the prize money to Children's Connection, a program of the Human Services Council that serves children who have been physically and sexually abused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How much snow did we get?
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|23 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mar 13
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Mar 11
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC