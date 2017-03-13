Duff donates Mayor's Cup winnings to ...

Duff donates Mayor's Cup winnings to Children's Connection

37 min ago

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff , D-Norwalk, earned $700 as the winner of the annual Mayor's Cup race hosted by the Norwalk Karting Association . Duff donated the prize money to Children's Connection, a program of the Human Services Council that serves children who have been physically and sexually abused.

