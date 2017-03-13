DNA, Video Links Bridgeport Man To Norwalk Home Burglary
Video and DNA evidence led Norwalk police charge a Bridgeport man with a residential burglary from late July, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that a home on Ely Avenue in Norwalk was broken into on July 28, 2016, and cash and jewelry were stolen.
