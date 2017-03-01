Day of Giving set for Thursday
Fairfield County's Community Foundation set a deadline of Feb. 1, 2017 for nonprofits to register for the annual Giving Day fund drive slated for March 9, organized by the Norwalk, Conn.-based FCCF. less Fairfield County's Community Foundation set a deadline of Feb. 1, 2017 for nonprofits to register for the annual Giving Day fund drive slated for March 9, organized by the Norwalk, Conn.-based FCCF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|2 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Diane Sherman
|288
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|Wed
|Tashieka
|2
|Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin...
|Mar 1
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|Feb 28
|BPT
|1
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|Feb 28
|JOEYs back
|1
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Feb 28
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC