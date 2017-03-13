Cute Lost Pup Found In Norwalk Christ...

Cute Lost Pup Found In Norwalk Christmas Eve Waits For Her Forever Home

2017-03-13

An adorable 9-year-old-year-old stray dog found cold and alone outside on Christmas Eve is warm and safe at PAWS in Norwalk, but still needs a forever home. Unfortunately, she has an unstable history so she can get anxious, but she's worked hard with a trainer to learn she will be OK, according to PAWS.

