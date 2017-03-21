Cops: Baggies Of Pot Spell Drug Charg...

Cops: Baggies Of Pot Spell Drug Charge For Norwalk Man In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

A Norwalk man was arrested on a drug charge early Saturday after he was found with 26 baggies of marijuana near a Kings Highway East hookah lounge, police said. An officer first approached Michael Cayo, 24, of Taylor Avenue, because the car in which he was the passenger was blocking a home's driveway near Sky Hookah Lounge at 3:30 a.m., police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09) Mon Cake203 41
News Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F... Sun America Gentleman... 2
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Sun Robdny 13
News Bridgeport shrugs off snow Sun Monica 6
News Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09) Sun Monica 2,655
Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat... Sun Tim 3
News Crowds turn out for Bridgeport's St. Patrick's ... Sat America Gentleman... 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC