Cops: Baggies Of Pot Spell Drug Charge For Norwalk Man In Fairfield

A Norwalk man was arrested on a drug charge early Saturday after he was found with 26 baggies of marijuana near a Kings Highway East hookah lounge, police said. An officer first approached Michael Cayo, 24, of Taylor Avenue, because the car in which he was the passenger was blocking a home's driveway near Sky Hookah Lounge at 3:30 a.m., police said.

