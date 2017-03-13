Construction projects that will transform Fairfield County
Towne Center at Shelter Ridge, a planned community with apartments, retail, restaurants and possibly a medical building and assisted-living center proposed for Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton. Click ahead to see how Fairfield County will look in the next few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|Mon
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Mar 11
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mar 6
|Solarman
|1
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|Mar 4
|BPT
|1
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|Mar 3
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Diane Sherman
|288
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC