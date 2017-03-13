Community Postings: Winning photos, fundraisers and more

Gianna Raymongd of Troop 32446 in Fairfield checks out the exhibits as Girl Scouts, Brownies, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts attend Scout Day at the Maritime Aquarium March 11 in Norwalk. Gianna Raymongd of Troop 32446 in Fairfield checks out the exhibits as Girl Scouts, Brownies, Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts attend Scout Day at the Maritime Aquarium March 11 in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.