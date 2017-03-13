Community Channel: Fundraisers, seniors and more
Westport and Fairfield police motorcycles participate in The Norwalk Police Emerald Society's second annual St. Patrick's Day parade March 11 in Norwalk. The parade route began at Norwalk Veterans Park, made it's way down Washington Street, under the SONO Railroad Bridge onto North Main Street, then ending at O'Neills Irish Pub and Restaurant.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|8 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|11 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|21 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c...
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|How much snow did we get?
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
