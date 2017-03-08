Comings & Goings: Bistro Du Soleil to Riverside Avenue
Bistro Du Soleil will open at 615 Riverside Ave. in the next few weeks. The Mediterranean-influenced cuisine restaurant is near the old Saugatuck post office, now occupied by Westport Auction.
