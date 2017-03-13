Close vote favors CT tolls
State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years. State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|21 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|23 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Traffic stop leads to arrest on weapons, drug c...
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|How much snow did we get?
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Rallies To Give New Life To Historic ...
|Mar 15
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC