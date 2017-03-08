Chamber of Commerce Executive Directo...

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tucker Murphy stands outside her Elm Street office.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

When Chris Meier opened his furniture store, Against the Grain, last August on Main Street the weather was warm and foot traffic was relatively heavy. As a result, he said the store has made strong sales in its location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mon Solarman 1
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Mar 4 BPT 1
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Mar 3 AcrossPhartz 17
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Mar 1 Diane Sherman 288
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Mar 1 Tashieka 2
News Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin... Mar 1 BPT 1
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... Feb 28 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC