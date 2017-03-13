Captives can fill coverage hole for emerging technology
Captive insurers will help fill the coverage gaps that exist for emerging technologies, such as new entertainment and social platforms, driverless cars, drone delivery, and more, according to captive experts. The use of captives by communication, media, and technology enterprises increased 4% from 2015 to 2016, according to a benchmarking study by Marsh Captive Solutions presented during a session of the Captive Insurance Companies Association International Conference in San Diego on Tuesday.
