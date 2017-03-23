Bulky Item Garbage Collection To Take...

Bulky Item Garbage Collection To Take Place In Norwalk

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Items suitable for collection include furniture, appliances and other household items that are not part of the normal, weekly collection, according to a statement from the city, which said that bulk pickup is open only to residential addresses. Items must be neat, orderly and placed at the curb before 7 a.m. on the day of pickup, according to the city, which said that items may not be placed at the curb longer than two days before pickup day.

Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

